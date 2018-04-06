UK Finance Watchdog Issues Warning on Crypto Derivatives — Nigeria Today

UK Finance Watchdog Issues Warning on Crypto Derivatives
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that firms offering services around crypto derivatives and ICOs “likely” need to be authorized.
