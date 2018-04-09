UK KILLINGS: Abike advises Nigerians to be cautious — Nigeria Today

UK KILLINGS: Abike advises Nigerians to be cautious

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA- Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians to be careful and exercise restraint.

In a statement by her Media Aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja on Monday, she said the increased killings of the blacks, especially those of Nigeria origin in London, is very worrisome and disturbing.

It was reported that over 50 blacks, mainly youths, were either stabbed or gunned down in the first quarter of 2018 in London alone.

Nigerian boys killed in the UK in the first quarter of 2018, mainly London, include Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo 18, Taofeek Lamidi, 20 and Harry Uzoka, 25.

Others were Rotimi Oshinbajo, 26, Fola Odubiyi, 18, Niyi Shode ,24, Kelvin Odunuyi, 19, Abraham Badru ,26, Israel Ogunsola, 18 and more unreported cases.

The apparently worried Presidential aide had last week written another protest letter to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria demanding justice and investigation into the matter.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, advised Nigerians to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by obeying the rules of their host country and not take laws into their hands.

The Presidential aide also condoled with the affected families of the deceased and prayed unto God to comfort them as the Government continues to seek for justice and bringing to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killings.

