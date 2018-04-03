Russian spy: UK brands offer of joint inquiry 'perverse' - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Russian spy: UK brands offer of joint inquiry ‘perverse’ – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Russian spy: UK brands offer of joint inquiry 'perverse'
BBC News
The UK has described as "perverse" a Russian proposal for a joint inquiry into the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in England last month. The comment came from the UK team as it attended an emergency meeting of the international chemical …
Russia Accuses Britain, United States Amid Spy Poisoning Row
Russia Accuses UK, US on Spy Poisoning as EU Backs Britain
Russian proposal for joint Salisbury toxin inquiry 'perverse' – Britain
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!