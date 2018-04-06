 UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Guardian of London has published the video used by Cambridge Analytica to influence, unsuccessfully, the Nigerian presidential election in 2015. The video, which was obtained from the whistleblower, Christopher Wylie, used graphically violent imagery to portray candidate Muhammadu Buhari as a supporter of sharia law who would brutally suppress dissenters and negotiate with militant […]

The post UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.