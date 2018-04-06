UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video — Nigeria Today

UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video

The Guardian of London has published the video used by Cambridge Analytica to influence, unsuccessfully, the Nigerian presidential election in 2015. The video, which was obtained from the whistleblower, Christopher Wylie, used graphically violent imagery to portray candidate Muhammadu Buhari as a supporter of sharia law who would brutally suppress dissenters and negotiate with militant […]

The post UK Newspaper Releases Cambridge Analytica’s Anti-Buhari Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

