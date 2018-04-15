UK talk show for black women set to air in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

UK talk show for black women set to air in Nigeria

By JOSEPHINE AGBONKHESE

The Jo Maxwell Show, a talk show that aims at showcasing successful black women living and working in the United Kingdom, is set to hit Nigerian TV screens and cyberspace.

The show, originally designed for UK-based black women, according to its Host, Ibijoke (Jo) Maxwell, a Nigerian born-British, has already begun including women resident in Nigeria on its guests’ list as production begins for its second season.

Maxwell, an Information Technology Consultant in the UK financial sector and mother of three who is also the founder of Passionate Empowered Profession, PEP, Network; a network that brings together black career women living and working in the UK, told Potpourri the show evolved from her mission to empower African women through positive highlights.

She said:“The inspiration behind the show was the consistent lack of representation of black women on mainstream British screens. Launched on YouTube in 2017, the Jo Maxwell Show aims to provide an avenue for women to discuss various topics of interest ranging from personal issues to family, marriage, children, sexual abuse, domestic violence and other real life issues; as well as share success stories in the area of career.

“The first season piloted last year and aired online; it was a huge success. The intention is to move to TV, both on cable and in the terrestrial world. For someone who wasn’t a known media personality before now, I think the traffic garnered so far has been good.”

