UK's Theresa May tells lawmakers: Syria strikes were legal and moral - NBCNews.com — Nigeria Today

UK's Theresa May tells lawmakers: Syria strikes were legal and moral
NBCNews.com
UK's Theresa May tells lawmakers: Syria strikes were legal and moral
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May told restive lawmakers on Monday that recent military airstrikes against Syria were right both legally and morally, and accused Syria and its ally Russia of attempting to cover up evidence of a deadly …
