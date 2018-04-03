Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead — Nigeria Today

Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead
Confusion have continued to trail the resignation of the former Secretary to the Ebonyi State government, SSG, Prof. Bernard Odoh. This is as the governor, David Umahi on Tuesday rejected his letter. Recall that the governor had on Monday through his commissioner for information, Senator Emmanuel Onwe accepted the resignation letter of the ex-SSG and […]
Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!