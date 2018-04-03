Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead — Nigeria Today

Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead

Confusion have continued to trail the resignation of the former Secretary to the Ebonyi State government, SSG, Prof. Bernard Odoh. This is as the governor, David Umahi on Tuesday rejected his letter. Recall that the governor had on Monday through his commissioner for information, Senator Emmanuel Onwe accepted the resignation letter of the ex-SSG and […]

Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

