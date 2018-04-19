 UN agency releases drones to fight disease-carrying mosquitoes — Nigeria Today
UN agency releases drones to fight disease-carrying mosquitoes

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Health

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its partners have successfully tested releasing sterile mosquitos from drones as part of efforts to use a nuclear technique to suppress the vectors that spread Zika and other diseases. The IAEA, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has worked with the Swiss-American non-profit group, WeRobotics, for the last year to develop a drone-based mosquito release mechanism. The mechanism is for use in the application of the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) to control insect pests, while testing of the system was carried out in Brazil.

