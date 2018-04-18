 UN elects Nigerian into rights panel — Nigeria Today
UN elects Nigerian into rights panel

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Nigeria’s candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in a keenly-contested election held at the UN Headquarters, New York. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emuze was elected for a four-year tenure.

