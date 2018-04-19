UN in talks with Syria, Russia on security for chemical weapons experts - The Straits Times — Nigeria Today

UN in talks with Syria, Russia on security for chemical weapons experts – The Straits Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
UN in talks with Syria, Russia on security for chemical weapons experts
The Straits Times
UNITED NATIONS (AFP) – A UN team is discussing security arrangements with Syrian and Russian authorities in Douma to allow experts to deploy soon to investigate an alleged chemical weapons attack, UN security officials said on Wednesday (April 18). The …
