UN official vows to support Ethiopia's human rights efforts - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

UN official vows to support Ethiopia’s human rights efforts – Xinhua
|
Ezega
|
UN official vows to support Ethiopia's human rights efforts
Xinhua
ADDIS ABABA, April 25 (Xinhua) — The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, on Wednesday vowed to support Ethiopia's efforts to ensure human rights as an impetus to unlock …
Ethiopia PM meets UN rights boss: Human rights, democracy top agenda
Ethiopia: Forex Crunch Issue of Policy, Not Policing
Ethiopia honours former PM with highest national award
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!