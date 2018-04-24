UN peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
UN peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan
The Guardian
UN peacekeepers from Nepal are facing allegations of child rape in South Sudan, with a UN spokesman describing the case as “especially heinous”. At the request of the UN, Nepal agreed to send a team of investigators to work with the UN office of …
UN Data-Dumped Another UN Child Rape in S Sudan, Nepal Soldier, Friday 5 pm, UN Says Not 5 pm Everywhere
Nepalese peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan
