 UN peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
UN peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 24, 2018


The Guardian

UN peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan
The Guardian
UN peacekeepers from Nepal are facing allegations of child rape in South Sudan, with a UN spokesman describing the case as “especially heinous”. At the request of the UN, Nepal agreed to send a team of investigators to work with the UN office of
