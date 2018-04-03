UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack
Washington Post
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says one peacekeeper has been killed and 11 others injured in an exchange of fire following an attack by mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias in Central African Republic. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the …
One peacekeeper killed, 11 wounded in C. Africa attack: UN
1 peacekeeper killed, 11 wounded in C. Africa attack:UN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!