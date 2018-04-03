 UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack – Washington Post

UN says 1 peacekeeper killed and 11 hurt in CAR attack
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says one peacekeeper has been killed and 11 others injured in an exchange of fire following an attack by mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias in Central African Republic. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the
