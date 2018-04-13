UN to vaccinate 1bn people against yellow fever in Africa — Nigeria Today

UN to vaccinate 1bn people against yellow fever in Africa

The UN is to vaccinate one billion people in Africa against yellow fever by 2026 in an ambitious campaign to eliminate epidemics of the deadly disease on the continent. The mosquito-borne viral disease is a major killer in Africa, where it can spread fast in highly populated areas with devastating consequences. “With one injection we can protect a person for life against this dangerous pathogen,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO the programme’s launch in Nigeria, a priority target country.

