UN Warns Cameroon Over Nigeria Refugees — Nigeria Today

UN Warns Cameroon Over Nigeria Refugees

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the Cameroonian authority not to send Nigerian refugees back to the Boko Haram violence they fled from. Despite warnings, Nigerian refugees and asylum seekers who fled Boko Haram violence continue to be returned from Cameroon, UNHCR said, underscoring the need to accord international […]

