‘Under President Buhari and the APC, our country is in great pain’ PDP laments — Nigeria Today

‘Under President Buhari and the APC, our country is in great pain’ PDP laments

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party PDP has lamented that under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, Nigeria has experienced more pain, frustrations and a bleeding economy never experienced before.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday through a statement said apart from the terrible experiences, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has been fixated at silencing opposition voices using the tyrannical instruments of intimidation, arrest, detention, trumped-up charges and media trial while emasculating free speech and press freedom in the country.

“Today, it is clear to the world why Nigerians are leaving their country in droves to other parts of the world even at the peril of slavery and death.

“Under President Buhari and the APC, our country is in great pain. Our constitution appears to have been technically suspended. Citizens now live in fear; bloodletting by marauders and extra judicial killings has become the order of the day; billions of naira meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency are daily frittered by government officials while fundamental human rights have become essential commodities.”

Commenting on the recent human rights reports for Nigeria by the United States where it accused the current administration of corruption and gross human rights violations, the PDP scribe said the report by the US Department of State further vindicates the party’s stand that the Buhari-led APC government is overtly and inherently corrupt, vengeful and has been engaging in smear campaign against the opposition to divert public attention from its atrocities.

“The PDP calls on President Trump to note the damning findings in the report by the US Department of State and review his earlier invitation to President Buhari, until the issues raised are addressed,” the party stated.

