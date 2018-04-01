Unexpected eviction of Bambam rocks BBNaija House — Nigeria Today

Unexpected eviction of Bambam rocks BBNaija House

Popular Bambam in the reality TV show was unexpectedly evicted from the Big Brother (Biggie) house on Saturday after the Legend night party.

Perennial host Ebuka Uchendu joined the housemates for their weekly Saturday night party.

Shortly after Ebuka enjoyed an evening of high life music with the housemates, he announced the arrival of an unexpected guest, Steve from Deloitte.

In an unusual turn of event, Steve handed over the envelope containing the name of the next housemate to leave the house.

Ebuka called Bambam as the housemate with the lowest percentage of votes.

Typically, Saturdays are reserved for the weekly party sponsored by Legend extra stout while evictions take place on Sundays, during the live eviction show.

However, in a typical fashion, Biggie twisted the routine of the show by evicting a housemate on Saturday.

This latest twist by Biggie followed the return of two ex-housemates, who were given the opportunity last week to continue to vie for the grand prize of N45 million.

Bambam’s unexpected eviction shocked all the housemates, especially a visibly distraught Teddy A, with whom she was intimately attached to in the Big Brother Naija house.

A Nigerian Sharon was enraged by the surprise eviction of Bambam, who describes herself as ” the classiest, coolest, sweetest and most beautiful girl in # BBNaija“. Bambam’s real name is Bamike Olawunmi.

Sharon tweeted: “But truth be told, if Nigerians can pick Cee’c instead of bam bam then that’s a shame. Bam bam never hurt anyone, always respected everyone and stood tall like a queen but Nigerians are allergic to good things instead they worship psychotic Cee’c . # bbnaija

