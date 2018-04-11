 UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of toilets in Nigeria- Official — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of toilets in Nigeria- Official

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has disbursed N70 million to 3,000 households in four states in Nigeria as loan to construct improved toilets, under its Sanitation Marketing Programme. Mr Amir Syed, the UNICEF International Consultant on Sanitation Marketing, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina. According to Syed, the loan is to assist Nigeria attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2025.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.