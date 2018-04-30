UNICEF Is Mining Crypto to Raise Funds for Children — Nigeria Today

UNICEF Is Mining Crypto to Raise Funds for Children
UNICEF Australia has launched a website that harness supporters’ computers to raise donations via cryptocurrency mining.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!