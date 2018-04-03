Unidentified Man Commits Suicide Over Frustration In Abuja — Nigeria Today

Unidentified Man Commits Suicide Over Frustration In Abuja
An unidentified young man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at the Lokogoma district of the Federal capital territory. According to reports, the deceased reportedly just removed his clothes by Efab Junction, Lokogoma and hung himself. He is said to have allegedly committed suicide out of frustration. His corpse is yet to be removed by […]
The post Unidentified Man Commits Suicide Over Frustration In Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!