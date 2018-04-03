 Unidentified Man Commits Suicide Over Frustration In Abuja — Nigeria Today
Unidentified Man Commits Suicide Over Frustration In Abuja

An unidentified young man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at the Lokogoma district of the Federal capital territory. According to reports, the deceased reportedly just removed his clothes by Efab Junction, Lokogoma and hung himself. He is said to have allegedly committed suicide out of frustration. His corpse is yet to be removed by […]

