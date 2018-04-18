Unidentified Young Man Killed By Speeding Car In Rivers State (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Unidentified Young Man Killed By Speeding Car In Rivers State (Photo)

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that on 11th April, 2018 at about 0900hrshrs a fatal motor accident occurred along Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway by Eleme flyover, where, a pedestrian, was knocked down. His name and address not yet known. 2. He was rushed to Kleen Hospital, Court Estate, Elimgbu for […]

The post Unidentified Young Man Killed By Speeding Car In Rivers State (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

