UNIDO unveils $50m programme to drive industrial devt in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

UNIDO unveils $50m programme to drive industrial devt in Nigeria

By Yinka Kolawole

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is set to commence a 4-year programme to drive inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Nigeria, at an estimated cost of $50 million.

UNIDO Regional Director and Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Jean Bankole, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the new country programme is expected to commence July 1, 2018.

Bankole said the new UNIDO Country Programme would be relying on the strong support of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the partners for the funding and successful implementation.

In the statement he said, “Nigeria has shown a good example regarding support for industrial development, and we are calling on our international partners and financial institutions to support Nigeria to move ahead in this particular sector, as the development of the industrial sector in Nigeria will help to create more jobs for the country, the ECOWAS region and the continent.”

Speaking at a Validation Workshop for UNIDO Country Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria (2018 – 2022), in Abuja, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Aisha Abubakar, who was represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Edet Apkan, noted that the programme document had already identified major areas of intervention which would help the country to develop and grow its industrial sector.

Abubakar stated: “The new Country Programme (2018-2022) has identified intervention plans in nine thematic components as follows : industrial governance , research and statistics; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development ; Special Economic Zones (SEZs) , industrial parks and private sector development ; innovation, science and technology management ; agro-industry and agri-business development; minerals and metals development; trade capacity building; renewable energy development, and environmental management.”

