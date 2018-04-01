Unilag convocation now May 8 – 11 — Nigeria Today

Unilag convocation now May 8 – 11

The postponed convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos will now take place from May 8 to May 11, the Registrar, Dr Taiwo Ipaye, has said. Ipaye made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. A week-long convocation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session was earlier scheduled to begin on Feb.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

