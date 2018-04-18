Unilag female student arrested after she stole her boyfriend’s ATM to buy an iPhone 8 and X — Nigeria Today

Unilag female student arrested after she stole her boyfriend’s ATM to buy an iPhone 8 and X

Unilag female student arrested

A final year female Unilag student was arrested on Wednesday, 18th of April after she allegedly stole her boyfriend’s ATM card and used it to buy an iPhon 8 and X on Jumia.

According to trending reports, the lady bought other several items on Jumia too. However, her boyfriend, in collaboration with Jumia, traced the buyer to Unilag’s Moremi Hall where the delivery was made.

That was how the suspect was arrested and handed over to the school’s DSA. An eyewitness said: “It appears, she’s been scamming guys with her friends for a long time.

When the Jumia officials came to the hostel, she hid the phones in a bag and threw them in the dustbin. The girl is actually using an iPhone 7 Plus. However, upon realizing what was happening, the boyfriend demanded that the case be dropped.”

According to the user, @Blez_Tuna who broke the story online, here’s how it was narrated;

I have gist for the TL.

It just happened right now in my hostel, moremi, Unilag.

Apparently, a girl stole her boyfriend friend’s card and used to buy an iPhone 8 and other things with the card from jumia.

The guy/jumia traced it to our hostel where the delivery was made.

The jumia guys came with the police and took her to the DSA’s office.

The moremi girls kept shouting her ole as she took the walk of shame.

Sigh.

She’s in final year. And she might get expelled.

P.s she’s a squatter. All the squatters in our hostel are in trouble.

Update!

So, it wasn’t just one phone. It was an iPhone x and an iPhone 8.

It appears, she’s been scamming guys with her friends for a long time.

When the jumia officials came to the hostel, she hid the phones in a bag and threw them in the dustbin.

The girl is actually using an iPhone 7 plus, tho.

The boyfriend realised what happened and asked the friend to drop the case.

But our hostel wants him to pay 100k for defamation of the hostel/school’s name.

End of tea.

