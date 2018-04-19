Unilag Student Arrested For Stealing Boyfriend’s ATM Card To Buy Iphone Worth N750k — Nigeria Today

Unilag Student Arrested For Stealing Boyfriend’s ATM Card To Buy Iphone Worth N750k

There was pandemonium in Unilag yesterday, after a final year student of the school was arrested for stealing her boyfriend’s ATM card which she used in buying an iPhone 8 and X on Jumia.

The suspect who also bought other items on the online store was nabbed, after her boyfriend in collaboration with Jumia, traced the buyer to Unilag’s Moremi Hall where the delivery was made.

An eyewitness account on the arrest of the Unilag student who was handed over to the school’s DSA, reads;

“It appears, she’s been scamming guys with her friends for a long time.

When the Jumia officials came to the hostel, she hid the phones in a bag and threw them in the dustbin. The girl is actually using an iPhone 7 Plus.

However, upon realizing what was happening, the boyfriend demanded that the case be dropped.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

