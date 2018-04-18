Unilag Student Arrested For Stealing Her Boyfriend’s ATM Card To Buy iPhones — Nigeria Today

Unilag Student Arrested For Stealing Her Boyfriend’s ATM Card To Buy iPhones

A final year Unilag student was today arrested for stealing her boyfriend’s ATM card and using it to buy an iPhone 8 and X on Jumia.

According to reports, the suspect bought other items on Jumia too. However, her boyfriend, in collaboration with Jumia, traced the buyer to Unilag’s Moremi Hall where the delivery was made.

That was how the suspect was arrested and handed over to the school’s DSA. An eyewitness said: “It appears, she’s been scamming guys with her friends for a long time.

When the Jumia officials came to the hostel, she hid the phones in a bag and threw them in the dustbin. The girl is actually using an iPhone 7 Plus. However, upon realizing what was happening, the boyfriend demanded that the case be dropped.”

Watch The Video Below:

Source – GossipMill

The post Unilag Student Arrested For Stealing Her Boyfriend’s ATM Card To Buy iPhones appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

