 Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Mr Adeshina Taiwo, a 400 Level student of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, has developed a web application aimed at improving Nigeria’s healthcare system. The web app was exhibited at the 1st International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences in Ilorin on […]

The post Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.