Union, Kenya Airways bicker over sack of 22 Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Union, Kenya Airways bicker over sack of 22 Nigerians
Air transport workers union says the airline treated its Nigerian employees shabbily
The post Union, Kenya Airways bicker over sack of 22 Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!