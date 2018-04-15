Unions threatens showdown as Kenya Airways sacks 22 Nigerian employees - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Unions threatens showdown as Kenya Airways sacks 22 Nigerian employees – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Unions threatens showdown as Kenya Airways sacks 22 Nigerian employees
Daily Trust
Aviation unions have threatened a showdown with the East African carrier, Kenya Airways over the disengagement of 22 out of its 26 Nigerian workers. It was learnt that the 22 employees were issued sack letter on Friday with only four workers including …
Kenya Airways Sacks Nigerian Employees
