 United by kwaruption, PDP senator and APC minister request funding for all-expense paid World Cup trip - TheCable — Nigeria Today
When it comes to corruption, APC and PDP are siamese twins as exemplified by sports minister Solomon Dalung and senator Obinna Ogba's pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to release money for the Russia 2018 World Cup, an all-expenses paid

