Universities are in a mess, says Education CS Amina - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Universities are in a mess, says Education CS Amina – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Universities are in a mess, says Education CS Amina
The Standard
University education is in a mess and must be fixed to restore normal learning and improve quality, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has said. In a blow-by-blow analysis of universities teaching and learning, Mohammed yesterday revealed that …
Education bosses to assess impact of heavy rains
Gov't launches task-force to end ongoing lecturers strike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!