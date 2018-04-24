 University Of Maiduguri Graduates 17,895 Students, Gets 78 1st Class. — Nigeria Today
University Of Maiduguri Graduates 17,895 Students, Gets 78 1st Class.

University Of Maiduguri Graduates 17,895 Students, Gets 78 1st Class. Ibrahim Njodi,the  Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri disclosed that during its Convocation ceremony of the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 graduands, it produced a total of 78 First Class graduands from her various programmes. Mr Njodi said 17,895 graduates would be conferred with various degrees and …

