University of Michigan hopes new drone facility pushes students to great heights — Nigeria Today

University of Michigan hopes new drone facility pushes students to great heights
Aware that the drone industry is going places, the University of Michigan recently opened a new facility where its engineering students can develop and safely test-fly new drone designs outdoors.
