 University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline - Detroit Free Press — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline – Detroit Free Press

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Detroit Free Press

University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline
Detroit Free Press
Lecturers at the University of Michigan are set to go on strike on Monday unless a new contract can be worked out before then, the union representing them said in a news release Wednesday evening. Negotiations on the contract will continue through
Lecturers authorize strike next pending University salary proposalThe Michigan Daily
University of Michigan lecturers set to strike Monday if deal isn't reachedMLive.com
Students protest against lecturers' strikeDaily Nation
The Star, Kenya –The Standard –Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Citizen TV (press release)
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.