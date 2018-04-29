 Unstoppable Nadal Into Barcelona Final With 400th Clay Court Win — Nigeria Today
Unstoppable Nadal Into Barcelona Final With 400th Clay Court Win

Posted on Apr 29, 2018

Rafael Nadal racked up the 400th clay court victory of his career on Saturday as he swept past Belgium’s David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Barcelona final and stand just one win from an 11th title in the Spanish city. World number one Nadal also extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive […]

