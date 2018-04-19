 UPDATE 1-European Investment Bank, AfDB back new Nigerian lender - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Reuters
(Adds details, quote, background). ABUJA, April 19 (Reuters) – Europe's largest development bank, the EIB, has finalised a $20 million equity investment in a new Nigerian-backed development lender set up to boost credit to small firms and agriculture
