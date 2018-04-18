UPDATE 1-Sub-Saharan Africa GDP growth to rise to 3.1 pct in 2018 -World Bank - Reuters — Nigeria Today

UPDATE 1-Sub-Saharan Africa GDP growth to rise to 3.1 pct in 2018 -World Bank – Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sub-Saharan Africa GDP growth to rise to 3.1 pct in 2018 -World Bank
Reuters
(Adds details on debt). By George Obulutsa. NAIROBI, April 18 (Reuters) – Sub-Saharan Africa is on course for economic growth of 3.1 percent this year, the World Bank said on Wednesday, marginally slower than it previously forecast but faster than last …
