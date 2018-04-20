UPDATE: 2 Prison warders arrested for their alleged involvement in the escape of 16 prisoners - Comaro Chronicle — Nigeria Today

UPDATE: 2 Prison warders arrested for their alleged involvement in the escape of 16 prisoners – Comaro Chronicle
Comaro Chronicle
UPDATE: 2 Prison warders arrested for their alleged involvement in the escape of 16 prisoners
THE Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms that two correctional officials from Johannesburg Medium A Correctional Centre were arrested on April 19 for allegedly aiding the escape of 16 remand detainees from the said facility on April 9 …
