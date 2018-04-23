Update: Dino Melaye dribbles Police, escapes arrest, as Police take over his house — Nigeria Today

Update: Dino Melaye dribbles Police, escapes arrest, as Police take over his house

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-MEN of the Nigeria Police force have taken over the house of the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West.

Speaking with Vanguard some seconds ago in a very lone tune , Senator Melaye said, ” the Police have taken over my house.”

It will be recalled that Senator Melaye was this morning arrested by the Police at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

Senator Melaye was picked at the airport on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in.

Melaye wrote on his Facebook account, saying, ” I have just been arrested at the International wing of of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in.”

When Vanguard contacted his Senior Legislative Aide, Samuel Melaye, he said, ” Iam on my way to the Airport now, I cannot say anything now, but I will get back to you.”

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye, who was arrested by immigration officials has escaped moves by the police to secure his arrest.

It was gathered that Melaye was picked up and detained by immigration officials at the airport, following a directive to that effect by the Nigeria Police Force.

Also gathered that the immigration officials told Melaye that the Police Force had written the service requesting for his arrest as he was not allowed to travel out of the country since his name was on the watch list.

At this point, the lawmaker was said to have challenged the officials demanding to know at what point his name was published as a wanted person on INTERPOL’s watchlist.

Unable to provide answers to Melaye’s question, the immigration officials nevertheless kept Melaye in detention awaiting the arrival of the police force that gave the directive for his arrest.

But in between the time of Melaye’s arrest and detention by immigration officials, the attention of INTERPOL’s Commissioner of Police was sought in a bid to solicit his immediate intervention, just as before the police chief could arrive at the international airport, a vehicle was already on standby and whisked the lawmaker away to an unknown destination.

Details later…

The post Update: Dino Melaye dribbles Police, escapes arrest, as Police take over his house appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

