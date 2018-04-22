Update: Saraki, Ekweremadu visit female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate chambers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Update: Saraki, Ekweremadu visit female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate chambers – Vanguard
President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Sunday visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou who was injured by unknown invaders of the Senate chamber. Davou was injured on April 18 while trying to stop some unknown persons who invaded …
