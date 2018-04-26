UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today

UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats – Times of Zambia
|
Times of Zambia
|
UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats
Times of Zambia
By REBECCA MUSHOTA, HELLEN TEMBO, JULIUS PHIRI and MUNAMBEZA MUWANEI –. THE Patriotic Front (PF) has gotten a lion's share of the 16 local government by-elections held on Tuesday scooping 12 out of 16. And Electoral Commission of Zambia public …
UPND blames electoral violence for its poor showing in the By-Elections for Wards
Jere Proposes Toss for Kasempa Election Tie
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!