 UPSA to be renamed after founder – President discloses - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UPSA to be renamed after founder – President discloses – Ghana Business News

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

UPSA to be renamed after founder – President discloses
Ghana Business News
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday disclosed that the Council of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) had taken the decision to rename the institution after its Founder and first Director, Nana J.K. Opoku-Ampomah. He
We will set up Research Fund – President says at UPSA congregationGraphic Online
HOOLIGANS MUST BE HELD FOR ACTS OF POLITICAL THUGGERY – PresidentThe Statesman Online
President Akufo-Addo attends SDG Event in USAGhana Broadcasting Corporation
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.