Urban Legends wants to bring Migos and millennials into vinyl — Nigeria Today

Urban Legends wants to bring Migos and millennials into vinyl
Andre Torres, VP of urban catalog at Universal Music Enterprises, is working on bringing more vinyl appreciation to millennials with UME’s new online platform Urban Legends. Torres explained how he plans to use artists like Migos to help him achieve that goal.
The post Urban Legends wants to bring Migos and millennials into vinyl appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!