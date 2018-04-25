US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity – CHANNELS TELEVISION
US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity
The United States Government has released a report, accusing the Nigerian Government of failing to adequately investigate widespread human rights abuses and impunity in the country or punish those responsible for the abuses. In its Country Report on …
