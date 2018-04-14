US and allies attack chemical weapons sites in Syria — Nigeria Today

US and allies attack chemical weapons sites in Syria
The United States of America, and its allies – The United Kingdom and France have launched air strikes in Syria targeting what they allege are chemical weapons facilities in response to chemical weapons attack in Douma, a Damascus suburb, last week. The Pentagon said the air strikes, which began in the wee hours of Saturday, … Continue reading “US and allies attack chemical weapons sites in Syria”
