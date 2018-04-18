 US-based Actress Takes ‘Iyawo Olele’ To UK — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US-based Actress Takes ‘Iyawo Olele’ To UK

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos ‘Iyawo Olele’ is fast becoming a brand idea. After a successful launch in God’s own country, United States of America, the United Kingdom is next. For those who know the brain behind “Iyawo Olele,” Fadojoe very well, one can tell that he is an engaging impresario, as far as music is […]

The post US-based Actress Takes ‘Iyawo Olele’ To UK appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.