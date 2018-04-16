US Bid for World Cup Faces a Stiff Challenge by Morocco - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

US Bid for World Cup Faces a Stiff Challenge by Morocco – Wall Street Journal
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
US Bid for World Cup Faces a Stiff Challenge by Morocco
Wall Street Journal
When the U.S. launched a joint bid to host the 2026 soccer World Cup with Canada and Mexico last year, it looked like the biggest open goal in the game. The tournament was expanding to 48 teams for the first time and here was a bid with enough hulking …
FIFA task force arrives to inspect 2026 candidate Morocco
Nigerian referees capable of officiating at world cup finals, retired FIFA ref says
South Africa to back Morocco 2026 World Cup bid ahead of June vote
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!