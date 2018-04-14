US, Britain and France Strike Syria Over Suspected Chemical Weapons Attack - New York Times — Nigeria Today

US, Britain and France Strike Syria Over Suspected Chemical Weapons Attack – New York Times
New York Times
US, Britain and France Strike Syria Over Suspected Chemical Weapons Attack
New York Times
WASHINGTON — The United States and European allies launched airstrikes on Friday night against Syrian research, storage and military targets as President Trump sought to punish President Bashar al-Assad for a suspected chemical attack near Damascus …
US launches missile strikes in Syria
Syria air strikes: All the latest updates
Trump says US is striking Syria over its use of chemical weapons
