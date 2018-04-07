US Cryptocurrency Tax Liabilities Estimated At $25 Billion After 2017 Mania - ETHNews — Nigeria Today

US Cryptocurrency Tax Liabilities Estimated At $25 Billion After 2017 Mania – ETHNews
ETHNews
US Cryptocurrency Tax Liabilities Estimated At $25 Billion After 2017 Mania
ETHNews
After cryptocurrencies hit record highs in 2017, US investors will be on the hook for approximately $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency-related taxes, according to Fundstrat Global Advisers. On April 5, 2018, Fundstrat Global Advisers published a …
