 US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sun

US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography
Daily Sun
Reuters/NAN. The U. S. embassy in Cambodia has fired 32 people after they were allegedly caught sharing pornographic material in a non-official chat group, several sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Four sources told Reuters that
32 embassy staff sacked for allegedly sharing pornographyDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.